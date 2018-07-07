Jammu and Kashmir: BJP says ‘possibility of forming a new government in near future’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said that a new government in Jammu and Kashmir could be formed in the near future. Senior BJP leader and former Kavinder Gupta told News18 that the party is in touch with the PDP rebellions, but for now, the priority is to peacefully conduct the Amarnath Yatra.

“There is a possibility that a new government could be formed in the state in near future,” he told the channel. But, Gupta added that the priority of the moment is to conduct the Amarnath Yatra and check the rising incidents of stone-pelting and terror activities.

He claimed that in the recent time, stone-pelting incidents have come down and also terror activities have been contained. “This is our priority. Uske baad sarkaar banayi jayegi (After that the government will be formed).”

The former deputy CM said that imposition of the “Governor Rule in any state for a long time is not a good idea in a Democracy”.

When asked about other parties’ acquisitions that the BJP was resorting to horse-trading to clinch the power in the border state, he said: “If we had to indulge in horse-trading activities, we could have done while remaining in the government… why to quit the government? Their allegations are baseless. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.”

Gupta’s remark comes in the backdrop of several PDP MLAs including senior ones like Abid Hussain Ansari coming out in open to speak against party president Mehbooba Mufti.

The state was placed under the Governor’s rule last month after BJP quit the coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti citing a rise in radicalisation and terror activities. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly consists of 87 chairs. The PDP is the single largest party with 28 MLAs. The party is followed by 25 MLAs of the BJP which also enjoys the support of two legislators from Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference and one legislator from Ladakh. The NC of Omar Abdullah and Congress have 1 and 12 MLAs, respectively.