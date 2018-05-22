Jammu and Kashmir: BJP MLA’s brother booked for derogatory remark against CM Mehbooba Mufti

Bubby was captured on camera where he was purportedly using abusive language against the Jammu and Kashmir CM and was also seen calling her names. (Photo: Video grab)

The younger brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Choudhary Lal Singh, has been booked by the state police for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The MLA’s brother, Rajinder Singh, also known as Bubby, made the alleged remarks during a “Dogra Swabhiman Rally” in J&K’s Kathua district on Sunday. According to an Indian Express report, the accused was leading a group from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar on Sunday during the “Dogra Swabhiman Rally” that was being led by his brother who is also the former Forest Minister. Bubby was captured on camera purportedly using abusive language against the Jammu and Kashmir CM and was also seen calling her names.

The report quoted sources as saying that a case was registered on the directions of DGP S P Vaid. While the mobile phones of both Bubby and Lal Singh remained switched off, Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil said that the “police parties are looking for him.” He added, “A case stands registered against him under Section 509 of Ranbir Penal Code and Sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.”

Once the video went viral on social media, it garnered a lot of criticism from the users. Reac5ting to the video, former J&K Chief Minister and opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah slammed the MLA’s brother and called upon the state police to file an FIR aginst him. He took to Twitter and wrote, “This is absolutely unacceptable language used against @MehboobaMufti & is unequivocally condemned with the request that @JmuKmrPolice file an FIR against this abusive individual.”

The name of the Hindu Ekta Manch was changed on Sunday to Dogra Ekta Manch by Rajinder Singh. Along with this, Singh also sent a warning to the politicians in the state and has asked them to respect the sentiments of people if they wish to retain their leadership.