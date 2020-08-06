Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader, Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, also a sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. The deceased sarpanch has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday.

According to reports, terrorists fired upon Ahmad outside his residence in Vessu, Kulgam. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.