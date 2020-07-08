Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader, his father and brother killed by terrorists in Bandipora

BJP leader Wasim Ahmad Bari. (File Photo)

Bandipora terror attack: Unidentified terrorists shot dead A BJP leader, his father and brother in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on Wednesday night. According to reports, militants opened in indiscriminate firing outside BJP leader Wasim Ahmad Bari’s shop at about 9 PM. The shop is located near a police station. Bari died on the spot.

DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Bari’s brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing and rushed to a local hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and a search operation has been launched in the area.

Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 8, 2020

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the BJP leader’s killing on Twitter.

More details are awaited.