Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader, his father and brother killed by terrorists in Bandipora

By: |
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:44 PM

DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Bari's brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing and rushed to a local hospital.

Wasim Ahmad Bari, Bandipora attack, BJP leader killedBJP leader Wasim Ahmad Bari. (File Photo)

Bandipora terror attack: Unidentified terrorists shot dead A BJP leader, his father and brother in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on Wednesday night. According to reports, militants opened in indiscriminate firing outside BJP leader Wasim Ahmad Bari’s shop at about 9 PM. The shop is located near a police station. Bari died on the spot.

DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Bari’s brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing and rushed to a local hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

Related News

Senior police officials have reached the spot and a search operation has been launched in the area.

 

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the BJP leader’s killing on Twitter.

“Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated,” Abdullah said in his tweet.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader his father and brother killed by terrorists in Bandipora
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Where is Vikas Dubey? Man arrested during search for main Kanpur shootout accused tests Coronavirus positive
2‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ being speedily implemented, Congress symbolises ‘irresponsible’ opposition: BJP
3‘Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated’, says Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts