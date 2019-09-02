Jammu and Kashmir: BJP demands waiving of mobile bills for service suspension period

The mobile internet services have been withdrawn in the state, while the mobile telephone service has been completely blocked in Srinagar region, he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday demanded waiving of the cell phone bills in the state for the period the mobile telephony service has been suspended.
“We urge the government of India to waive the prepaid and postpaid bills of mobile telephone services that have been put on suspension since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir after the nullification of Articles 370,” BJP state in-charge IT & Social Media Jaidev Rajwal told reporters here.
The mobile internet services have been withdrawn in the state, while the mobile telephone service has been completely blocked in Srinagar region, he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.