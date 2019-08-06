Jammu and Kashmir Bills a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel, Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee: Modi

Parliament cleared the J&K Reorganisation Bill which will bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. (PTI)

Article 370 scrapped: Moments after Lok Sabha passed the resolution seeking revocation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the “sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience”. The Parliament also cleared the J&K Reorganisation Bill which will bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said: “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!”

Modi said that the passage of resolution and bills related to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. “The passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, who worked for India’s unity, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose views are well known and Dr. SP Mookerjee who devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity,” he said.

Bharatiya Jan Sangh (which later became BJP) founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee had strongly opposed the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. He famously coined a phrase – ek desh me do vidhan, do pradhan, do nishaan nahi chalega [there can’t be two constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags in one country].

Modi also congratulated the people of Ladakh. He said that it was a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. “This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities,” he added.

He also praised Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu and Om Birla for conducting the proceedings of both Houses “in an excellent manner”. The Lok Sabha today passed the resolution revoking the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir with 351 MPs voting for it, while just 72 against it.