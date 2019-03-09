Jammu and Kashmir: Big attack averted as police detect IED near LoC

The IED was found planted on the roadside by a police party during routine patrolling at Nandwal chowk on Khour-Pallanwala road, a police spokesman said.

Jammu Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir news, satya pal malik, india, news, IED, LoC

A major tragedy was averted Saturday with timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector here, police said. The IED was found planted on the roadside by a police party during routine patrolling at Nandwal chowk on Khour-Pallanwala road, a police spokesman said. He said the policemen noticed a suspicious object on the roadside at around 10.55 am and sounded an alert.

Bomb disposal squads of police and the Army along with reinforcements rushed to the scene and isolated the area before successfully diffusing the explosive substance, the spokesman said.  He said the search in the area was still going to find if more IEDs were planted.

A police officer said a case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the suspected terrorists who planted the IED.

