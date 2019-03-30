Blast in car on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Banihal, CRPF vehicle suffers damage

By: | Updated: March 30, 2019 1:21 PM

Banihal car blast: No report of any casualty has been received so far, however, the car in which the blast took place was ripped apart.

Banihal car blast, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir newsThe car was completely charred following the blast. (Photo/ANI)

Banihal car blast: A powerful blast in a car on Jammu-Srinagar Highway damaged a CRPF vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal on Saturday. No report of any casualty has been received so far, however, the car in which the blast took place was ripped apart and completely charred.

Preliminary reports say that authorities have ruled out terror angle in the explosion. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway in the area.


The incident was reminiscent of the dastardly terror attack on the CRPF convoy on February 14. Over 40 CRPF jawans were in the attack carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

