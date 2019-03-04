Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election with Lok Sabha polls? CEC in state to assess situtation

(Photo: PTI)

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the prevailing situation in the state for holding the Assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls this year.

A poll panel team is also accompanying the Chief Election Commissioner to take stock of the ground situation in the state for the Lok Sabha polls which are set for April-May, sources have reported.

According to a verdict by the Supreme Court, the maximum limit for conducting fresh polls after the dissolution of a House is set at six months. The limit for Jammu and Kashmir ends in May 2019, falling along with the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The tour by the Election Commission team includes meetings with state administration officials as well as political parties in Jammu on March 5 after meetings in Srinagar on March 4.

Similarly, the apex court ruling on a Presidential reference stated that the polls have to be conducted “on the first occasion” they can be conducted even before the six-month period ends.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had put in her papers and resigned from the post of Chief Minister after BJP had withdrawn support in June 2018.

In November 2018, Mufti set out to form a government in the state with arch-rival Omar Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) and the Congress party post which Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly.

Mufti’s alliance had claimed that she had the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly.

Soon after Mufti, People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone staked the claim to form the government as well. Lone had two MLAs and claimed the support of BJP’s 25 lawmakers and “more than 18” other legislators.

Jammu and Kashmir have remained under the President’s Rule since December 20, 2018, and was under the Governor’s Rule for six months prior.

The Centre led by the BJP had wanted to conduct the assembly polls along with the national elections in Jammu and Kashmir, however, post the February 14 suicide attack, it was forced to reconsider.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had, told Opposition parties at a meeting held this week that the government was willing to conduct the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls in phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Political parties in the state hold opposing stance on simultaneous polls. A PDP official was quoted in HT saying that the centre should hold the assembly elections around June as the situation in the Valley is “very volatile” and moreover it would be difficult for political parties in the state to do campaigns and the government will need to deploy added security as well.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah recently said on twitter that conducting polls on time would be a test of PM Modi’s handling of the volatile state.