Jammu and Kashmir: Army stages flag march in Kishtwar, situation tense but under control, says Officials

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 11:39 AM

The Army staged a flag march in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town where curfew was imposed after a senior BJP leader and his brother were killed by suspected terrorists Thursday night, officials said Friday.

The Army staged a flag march in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar town where curfew was imposed after a senior BJP leader and his brother were killed by suspected terrorists Thursday night, officials said Friday. District Magistrate Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana told PTI the situation was tense but under control.

“The Army staged a flag march in Kishtwar town in order to maintain law and order,” District Magistrate Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana told PTI. He said the curfew, which was imposed in the town late night Thursday, was strictly in place and additional security personnel were deployed in sensitive areas of the town.

Rana said there were no reports of any untoward incidents. SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta said a hunt was launched to track down those involved in the case.

Following the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, 55, by terrorists, people had staged angry protests in the communally-sensitive town and manhandled senior police officials. The district magistrate had requested the Army in the town and its adjoining areas to control the internal security situation that arose due to the killings. He took the decision as he apprehended that violence might erupt and result in law and order problem, endangering the life and property of citizens of Kishtwar town.

Kishtwar district had witnessed communal clashes in the past. Terrorists had attempted to create communal tension in the region by targeting Hindu community, especially in higher reaches. In 2001, the terrorists killed 17 Hindu nomads. The killings of Parihar brothers drew severe condemnation from all quarters.

The senior BJP leader and his brother were killed when were returning home after closing their stationary shop located outside old DC office complex, officials said. As two were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla through a dark lane in Tapal Mohalla, they were fired upon from a close range by suspected militants around 8.40 pm, they said.

The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home, they said.  The people rushed to the spot after hearing gunshots and rushed them to the district hospital in Kishtwar where they were declared brought dead, they added.

As the news spread locals rushed to hospital and the brothers’ house, where they held protests against the alleged failure of the administration and the police. Angry people manhandled policemen, including the SSP, after arguing with them. They also clashed with the police and forced them to leave the hospital.

The angry mob raised anti-Pakistan slogans demanding arrest of those involved in the killings. The protestors later also took to streets and held a protest near the Kishtwar Police Station.  Anil Parihar was active in politics for over 25 years and had unsuccessfully contested the 2008 Assembly elections on a Jammu and Kashmir National Panther Party (JKNPP) ticket. Ajeet Parihar was an employee of the State Forest Corporation (SFC).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Army stages flag march in Kishtwar, situation tense but under control, says Officials
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition