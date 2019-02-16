Jammu and Kashmir: Army major martyred in another IED blast in Rajouri 

The blast took place along the LoC border.

Another IED explosion has taken place in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which an army major has lost his life. The blast took place along the LoC border.

Jammu & Kashmir: One Army officer has lost his life in an explosion in the Rajouri sector along the Line of Control. Nature of explosion being ascertained; More details awaited pic.twitter.com/UKQtY7F38S — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

This comes a day after a massive IED explosion in Pulwama where 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. The Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the responsibility for the heinous attack. The JeM used a suicide bomber who was later identified as Adil Ahmad Dar.

The government condemned the attack and vowed to avenge the attack.

(More details awaited)