Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan killed in avalanche in Kupwara

An avalanche near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
An Army jawan was killed Sunday after being buried under an avalanche near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said here.
Havaldar Satvir Singh succumbed to injuries after being hit by the avalanche in Kupwara in north Kashmir, an Army official said.
Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon and all ranks offered condolences to the bereaved family, he said.
