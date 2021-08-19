Jammu and Kashmir: Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone shot dead in terror attack in Kulgam

While the BJP leaders have been the prime target of the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, they are appearing to target other party's leaders as well. (Representative image)

Terrorists today shot dead Ghulam Hassan Lone, a Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader in Kulgam. Lone was shot at by the terrorists in his native Devsar area. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have taken note of the incident and an investigation is underway. The attack comes two days after terrorists shot dead BJP leader Javeed Ahmad Dar in the same district.

While the BJP leaders have been the prime target of the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, they are appearing to target other party’s leaders as well. On August 9, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had barged into the house of a BJP sarpanch in Anantnag district and killed him and his wife.

Lone’s killing drew widespread condemnation from political parties including the PDP, the National Conference and the People’s Conference.

Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha said that perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. “Anguished to hear about the terror attack on political leader Shri Ghulam Hassan Lone at Devsar, Kulgam.I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. My prayers & thoughts with bereaved family in this time of grief,” he said.

“Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the renewed trend is very worrying. “Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat,” Abdullah tweeted.

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said, “Strongly condemn the killing of @Apnipartyonline leader Ghulam Hassan Lone in Kulgam. Recent spate of attacks on mainstream leaders is worrying. The recent spate of attacks on mainstream leaders is worrying. Violence only brings miseries to people. Such killings only create more widows and orphans. These heinous acts must cease”.