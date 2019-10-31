Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh separate Union Territories now: All that changes from today

National flag flying on the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar. (File Photo. ANI)

The state of Jammu and Kashmir ceased to exist on the intervening night of October 30 and 31, 2019 and was converted into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh division. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard late last night.

The notification about the creation of the new UTs comes 86 days after the Parliament scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the border state. The period between August 5, the day Modi government announced the abrogation of the special status to the state in Rajya Sabha, and October 31 has been used by the state administration and the Home Ministry to put a basic bureaucratic structure in place to implement the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

The notification also announced a slew of measures including the omission of “permanent residents or hereditary state subjects”.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi. The Union Territory of Ladakh will have no separate legislature and function like Chandigarh. Both the new UTs will be headed by two separate Lieutenant Governors. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will be headed by serving IAS officer of Gujarat cadre Girish Chandra Murmu and Ladakh will be headed by retired bureaucrat of Tripura cadre Radha Krishna Mathur.

The Centre will be in direct control of the police and the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. The land will be under the elected government there.

The UT of Ladakh will be under the direct control of the central government which will administer the region through the LG. Senior IAS officer Umang Narula has been appointed as an advisor to Ladakh’s Lt Governor and SS Khandare police head.

This is for the first time that a state is being converted into two UTs. The total number of states in the country will now be 28, while the total UTs will go up to nine.

The MHA notification also said that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the Ranbir Penal Code will cease to exist from the midnight. A total of 108 central laws will now be applicable to the two Union Territories.

The announcement of new UTs commemorates the National Unity Day when India celebrates the 144th birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.

The legislative restructuring work in both the new UTs is in progress and it will take some more time to complete. In total, 153 state laws are to be repealed while 166 have already been retained. The government will also have to undertake an exercise to restructure the laws that mention “applicable to all of India but not the state of Jammu and Kashmir”.