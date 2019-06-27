Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah’s visit may help Centre understand ground situation better, says Omar Abdullah

Amit Shah is currently on a two-day tour to J&K. (PTI Photo)

NC leader Omar Abdullah Thursday hoped Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir would help the Centre understand better the ground situation of the state and the need to change its approach towards it.

“After the two-day visit of the Union home minister to J&K, I hope there is a better understanding of the ground realities of the situation and the need to change the approach to the state,” tweeted National Conference vice president.

Shah is currently on a two-day tour to J&K. He arrived here Wednesday and reviewed the overall security situation in the state including the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

The home minister also reviewed the development scenario of the state at a high-level meeting attended by top officials from the state and the Centre.