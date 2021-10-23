Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah meets slain cop’s family, hands over government job appointment papers

Shah said that Ahamad's wife will be given a government job.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Srinagar today marking his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, met the family members of a police officer killed by terrorists earlier this year. Shah also handed over government job appointment papers to the family. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials received the Union Home Minister at the airport from where Shah straight drove to the residence of Late Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city. Ahmad was shot dead on June 22 when he was returning home after praying at a local mosque. Shah said that Ahamad’s wife will be given a government job.

“Visited the house of martyr soldier Parvez Ahmed Dar and paid tribute to him. I and the whole country are proud of his bravery. Met his family members and offered his wife a government job. The J&K Police is working diligently to realize the new J&K that Modi ji has envisioned,” said Amit Shah.

.@JmuKmrPolice के शहीद जवान परवेज अहमद दार के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। मुझे व पूरे देश को उनकी बहादुरी पर गर्व है। उनके परिजनों से भेंट की और उनकी पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी दी। मोदी जी ने जो नए J&K की कल्पना की है, उसको साकार करने के लिए J&K पुलिस पूरी तन्मयता से प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/Krv6CNfdJu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

Amit Shah’s visit also comes in the wake of the killing of civilians including migrant workers, locals including minorities. The attack on civilians has increased in the last few months. While the delimitation commission is working on preparing grounds for holding assembly polls in the state, Amit Shah today chaired a high-level security review meeting to take stock of the present security situation. Flagging off of the Srinagar-Sharjah flight is also on the cards. He is also likely to interact with members of a youth club here.

In wake of Shah’s visit, security was beefed up across Kashmir and additional forces have been deployed, particularly in the city. Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces, about 5,000 troopers, are being inducted into the Valley. Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well as in other parts of Kashmir valley, reported the PTI.