Jammu and Kashmir administration refers JKPCC graft case to CBI

Srinagar | Published: May 5, 2019 12:36:52 AM

The spokesman said as the matter is a serious one, the government has also decided to refer the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday decided to refer the matter of alleged unauthorised absence of JKPCC managing director to the CBI for a thorough investigation and action.

The matter relates to the manner in which the unauthorised long absence of MD, JKPCC, Vikar Mustafa Shonthu, was regularised, an official spokesman said.

Based on the report of a fact-finding committee looking into various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), the Governor administration has decided to hand over the case to the Crime Branch of state police, he said.

He said it is a major step of the government in cleaning up the functioning of JKPCC by stopping back-door appointments and violation of rules, and bringing in a culture of transparency and probity in the organisation.

After receiving numerous complaints from many quarters over the functioning of JKPCC, particularly relating to corruption in civil contracts, illegality in appointments at multiple levels including senior positions, the government had appointed the fact-finding committee to look into the allegations.

The Crime Branch has also been directed to examine the role of Chairman and MD of JKPCC and the administrative secretaries in the matter and take action as per law, the spokesman added.

