Jammu and Kashmir administration nominates 6 liaison officers for students studying outside Union Territory

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday nominated six liaison officers in various states to redress the grievances of students studying outside the Union Territory and to ease their difficulties or distress, an official spokesperson said. The step has been taken to ensure safety and welfare of the region’s students pursuing higher education outside Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to contact Rimpy Ohri, Additional Secretary R.C. Office New Delhi (9419193343) in Bhopal and Jaipur; Veedushi Kapoor, Deputy Director Information, New Delhi (9888918303) in NCR, Meerut and Dehradun; Dr Inderjot Singh, Manager JK House (9419019175) in Chandigarh; Sanjay Pandita, Under Secretary in RC officer New Delhi (9419102045) in Aligarh and Pune; Vinay Keasar, Incharge Area Marketing Officer J&K (9797581853) in Bengaluru; and Ashwani Kumar, I/C Area Marketing Officer J&K HP&M (9469238379/9149827879) in Chennai and Hyderabad. Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvez (0191-2542880/9419400065) and Mohammad Yaseen, Director Colleges J&K (9469077609) can also be contacted for help and assistance, he said.

The liaison officers are in constant touch with the local administration, college administrations and the state governments to reach out to the students of J&K, the spokesperson said. The students have been advised to use social media cautiously and refrain from any activity which can disturb peace and harmony. They have also been advised to not pay heed to rumours and contact the aforesaid liaison officers for assistance, he said.