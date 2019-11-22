Jammu and Kashmir: Abrogation of special status ended ‘crisis of credibility’, says Rajnath Singh

By: |
Published: November 22, 2019 9:14:01 PM

The defence minister said they had promised it in their manifestoes since the days of the Jan Sangh. "When we got the absolute majority, we fulfilled our promise," Singh said addressing a gathering.

Jammu and Kashmir, special status, crisis of credibility, Rajnath Singh, india news, Jammu KashmirThe defence minister also claimed that since August 5–the day the special status was revoked–“no civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir”. (PTI)

Defence Minister here on Friday termed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status a big achievement which ended the “crisis of credibility” in politics. “The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a step which ended the crisis of credibility in politics. There was a belief in people that in politics whatever is said is not done. But we did what we say,” he said.

The defence minister said they had promised it in their manifestoes since the days of the Jan Sangh. “When we got the absolute majority, we fulfilled our promise,” Singh said addressing a gathering.

The defence minister also claimed that since August 5–the day the special status was revoked–“no civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir”.
“On the other hand, our security forces have killed a number of terrorists and normalcy is returning there,” he added.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Abrogation of special status ended ‘crisis of credibility’, says Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PIL in HC for inspecting paper slips of VVPAT EVMs used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections
2NCP-Congress, allies support idea of forming govt with Shiv Sena: Jayant Patil
3Government selling PSUs to pamper some private players, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury