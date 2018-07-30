Jammu and Kashmir: 54 acres of prime land vacated from encroachers in Rajouri

District adminstration has retrieved 430 kanals nearly 54 acres of prime land from encroachers at village Badhoon in Rajouri, officials said here today. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out yesterday by a team of revenue officials headed by Tehsildar Rajouri Mehmood Ayaz with active assistance of police.

The operation was monitored by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, they said. The DC Rajouri has set fortnightly targets for removing encroachments on 3800 Kanal (450 Acres) of the state and other land in 13 tehsils of the district, they said.

Earlier this week, the district administration had retrieved 1020 Kanal (135 Acres) farm field of Animal Husbandry Department at LamDarhal of Nowshera tehsil.