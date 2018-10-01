Jammu and Kashmir: 4 killed in road accident near Battara-Kanachak

Jammu and Kashmir: 4 killed in road accident in Bathera

Four youths were killed and another was injured when their car collided head-on with a goods vehicle on Jammu-Akhnoor road, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Battara-Kanachak on the outskirts of Jammu late night on Sunday, a police official said.

He said the five youths, in the age group of 20-25 years, were on their way to Jammu from Akhnoor and four of them died on the spot.

The official identified three of the deceased as Rana Pratap Singh (22) and Dharvinder Singh (22), both residents of Marjali, and Bhupinder Singh (20) of Akhnoor and said efforts were on to identify the fourth deceased.

S Kumar (25), who survived the crash with critical injuries, was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and a hunt launched to arrest the driver of the goods vehicle who fled the scene after the accident.