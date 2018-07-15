Jammu and Kashmir: 4 killed, 25 injured as huge rock rolls down Chenab river waterfall at Reasi

The spectacular view of the water falling from a height of over 100 feet attracts a large number of tourists. (IE)

Four people were killed and 25 injured when a boulder rolled down and hit people bathing in a waterfall in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm at Siar Baba waterfall, a major attraction for holiday-makers, Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Tahir Sajad Bhat told PTI.

According to preliminary information, a loose rock rolled down through the waterfall, killing four people on the spot and injuring 25, he said, adding police personnel rushed to the scene. According to officials, the toll might go up as more people were believed to be trapped under the debris which fell along with the rock from the hillock.

Located 10 km from the Reasi town, the waterfall on the Chenab river at an elevation of 466 metres, is one of the biggest in north India. The spectacular view of the water falling from a height of over 100 feet attracts a large number of tourists.