Jammu and Kashmir: 36-year-old woman teacher gunned down by terrorists at Kulgam school

In yet another shocking incident hinting at the targeted killing of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, a school teacher was gunned down by militants on Tuesday in Kashmir’s Kulgam region. The 36-year-old Rajni Bala, a resident of Jammu, was shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical state where she was declared dead. The incident took place at a High School in Gopalpora area of Kulgam. The area has been cordoned off, according to the local police.

“Terrorists fired upon a woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries, being shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a statement, adding that the culprits will soon be identified and eliminated.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the “despicable” act. “Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence,” he said.

“This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace,” Mr Abdullah added.

Earlier this month, the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat inside his office had triggered massive protests in the Valley with the Kashmiri Pandit community threatening to leave their government posts if adequate security wasn’t provided to them by the Union Territory administration. Bhat was killed after terrorists had opened fire inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town barely three weeks ago.

This is the seventh such targeted attack on government officials and civilians in the Valley over the past one month. This development comes a week after 35-year-old social media influencer Amreen Bhat was gunned down by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists inside her house. Few days before Amreen Bhat’s killing a J&K police constable was gunned down in front of his house.