Jammu and Kashmir: 3 policemen shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 3:19 PM

Three policemen, guarding a minority pocket in Shopian district in south Kashmir, were shot dead allegedly by terrorists Tuesday, officials said.

Three policemen, guarding a minority pocket in Shopian district in south Kashmir, were shot dead allegedly by terrorists Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at Zainpora when the terrorists entered into a guard room where four police personnel were present, they said.

The deceased persons were identified as Abdul Majid, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammed Amin. The fourth policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the officials said.

The terrorists also walked away with weapons of the policemen, they said, adding that all people from the minority community were safe.

