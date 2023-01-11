scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Army soldiers dead after falling into gorge during patrolling in Kupwara

In a tweet, Chinar Corps said that a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Rank army men were killed when they were conducting a regular operation in the Machhal sector.

Written by India News Desk
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Army soldiers dead after falling into gorge during patrolling in Kupwara
Image for representation.

Three soldiers of the Indian Army died after they slipped into a deep gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, Chinar Corps said that a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Rank army men were killed when they were conducting a regular operation in the Machhal sector.

The bodies of the soldiers have been retrieved, the Army said.

Also Read
Also Read

“Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow,” the Chinar Corps tweeted.

More details awaited.

More Stories on
Indian Army

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:33:19 am