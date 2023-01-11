Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Army soldiers dead after falling into gorge during patrolling in Kupwara

Three soldiers of the Indian Army died after they slipped into a deep gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a tweet, Chinar Corps said that a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Rank army men were killed when they were conducting a regular operation in the Machhal sector.
The bodies of the soldiers have been retrieved, the Army said.
“Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow,” the Chinar Corps tweeted.
More details awaited.