Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 9:08:32 AM

Two terrorists have been neutralised in the exchange of fire with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

A cordon and search operation was launched at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara area by the police and the security forces. (ANI)

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, police said. Acting on inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara area by the police and the security forces, a police official said.

The militants fired upon the search party, following which the security forces retaliated, the official said. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained.”

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, the official added.

