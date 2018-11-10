Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in Pulwama district

Security forces on Saturday gunned down two heavily armed terrorists hiding in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. Receiving information about their presence in Tekkin village, a cordon and search operation was started that led the militants to fire at the forces.
Both were killed in the ensuing gun battle. Their identities were yet to be established.
