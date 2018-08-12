Jammu amd Kashmir encounter: Gunbattle on between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar

Mobile Internet service has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Batamaloo area here today, police said.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early this morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight was going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet service has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.