Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind slams Pakistan, says neighbouring nation bent on destroying Kashmir

Jamiat resolution says Kashmir integral part of India, govt should win hearts of Kashmiri people

Leading Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has adopted a resolution stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India and urged the government to restore normalcy in the border state. The JuH asked the government to use every possible constitutional means and protect the life and property of Kashmiris while respecting human rights.

Protection of democratic and human rights of Kashmiris is a national duty, the resolution which was adopted in JuH’s annual general meeting held on Thursday in New Delhi.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is one of the leading organisations of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school in the country. It was founded in 1919 by a group of Deobandi scholars. Thursday’s meeting was chaired by outfit’s president Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri.

“In the light of the current situation, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appeals to the Government of India that while respecting the human rights, it must protect the life and property of Kashmiri people and use every possible constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region and winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir,” reads the resolution.

The resolution also attacked Pakistan, saying that inimical forces and the “neighbouring country” are bent on destroying Kashmir by using the people as a shield.

Speaking about the Modi government’s last month decision to scrap Article 370, JuH secretary Niaz Farooqui told The Indian Express that the outfit is with the country.

“Article 370 or no Article 370, we are with the country. Our duty and loyalty are not subject to any condition. We have certain duties towards the country and we will not compromise on any condition,” Farooqui told the daily.

Asked what was the need to adopt the resolution, he said that Pakistan was using all means in its fight against India and it has made Muslim countries a part of its propaganda. “That is why we felt the need to adopt this resolution,” he added.

The organisation said that the Kashmiri desire for preservation of their cultural identity. “…it is our firm belief that welfare of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India,” the JuH resolution said.

The JuH also emphasised that it can never support any separatist movement. Such movements, it said, is not only harmful for India but also for the people of Kashmir.