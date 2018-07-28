Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind forms RSS-like ‘Jamiat Youth Club’, to train 12 lakh youths every year

Country’s largest Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has announced to set up an RSS-like outfit — ‘Jamiat Youth Club’ that will provide fitness and mental training to the youths including various self-defence techniques. In the first phase, the outfit said that training will be provided to the Muslim youths in 16 districts of five different states. The group said that it will expand its network gradually and expects to train around 12.50 lakh youths every year. By 2028, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said that around 1.25 crore youths of around 100 districts are expected to join the club.

Outlining the roadmap of the outfit, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said that the motto is to make youths capable of dealing with tough situations and help the country whenever there is a situation of crisis. He said that the outfit will provide training to the youths just like the Scouts and Guides. He said that youths will not only be given physical training but also they will be taught about the effective ways to become more mentally strong and focused on the movement.

“The Scouts and Guides is an organisation in our country that besides providing physical training, also works on youths’ mental training… there is syllabus available with them, how to behave with your parents, how to live with your neighbours and help people in the need. They are given proper training how to deal with tough situations. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is also involved in many relief works… we also need such workers who are trained… youths will be given training in the club here,” he told reporters.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s decision has evoked a sharp reaction from the right-wing people. Firebrand BJP leader Vinay Katiyar expressed feat that this may cause a civil-war like situation in India. “I don’t think this is right. I think Jamiat is trying to raise an outfit of militants by setting up such clubs. This is not in the interest of the nation. They (Muslims) have no fear in the country…. who will monitor this? Setting up clubs are different and training youths in these clubs are different. This may lead the country to a civil-war like situation,” he said.

The VHP also voiced opposition to the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s move to set up an RSS-like outfit. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that it will not succeed. “Copying someone is always not an easy task… you can set up a club like them (RSS), but can you instill same courage and strength? The Sangh never works for a religion, it works for the nation. Anyone who wants to learn nationalism, should learn nationalism from the RSS. It takes a lot of pain to build a cadre of nationalists like them. It will be interesting to see what kind of nationalists they are trying to develop those who oppose Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”