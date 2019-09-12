Sabka Vishwas: Top Muslim body backs PM Modi on Article 370, says Kashmir’s welfare lies in integration with India

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani. (Photo/ANI)

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind backs removal of Article 370: At a time when Opposition parties led by the Congress are continuously targeting the Modi government over the clampdown put in place following scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, a top Muslim body has come out in support of the government. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) underlined that welfare of people of the region lies in integration with India.

In a resolution passed during its annual general body meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, the JuH blasted Pakistan for trying to ruin the Kashmir Valley and using locals as a “shield”. “Inimical forces and the neighbouring country are bent on destroying Kashmir by using the people as a shield,” the resolution stated.

“It is our firm belief that the welfare of the people of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India,” the statement said, adding that JuH will never support any separatist movement in the region.

“Kashmir hamara tha, hamara hai, hamara rahega. Jahan Bharat hai wahin hum (Kashmir was, is and will remain ours. We are with Bharat),” JuH general secretary Mahmood Madani told reporters.

The organisation, however, pointed out that it was not ‘unmindful’ of desires of people of the Valley. It appealed the Centre to protect the people of Kashmir while taking care of human rights.

“It must use all every possible constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region and winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir,” Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said.