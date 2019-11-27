Jamiat review petition against SC’s Ayodhya verdict ready, to be filed on December 3 or 4

Published: November 27, 2019 9:25:27 PM

The review petition is expected to be filed by the Jamiat on December 3 or 4, sources said.

Jamiat review petition, Ayodhya verdict, supreme court verdict on ayodhya, Jamiat chief, Maulana Arshad MadaniJamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had said last week that the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict is “not based on evidence and logic” and the body would challenge it legally.

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said the draft of the review petition against Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict is ready and the plea will be filed soon. The review petition is expected to be filed by the Jamiat on December 3 or 4, sources told PTI.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani had said last week that the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict is “not based on evidence and logic” and the body would challenge it legally.

