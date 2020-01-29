Jamia violence: Delhi Police releases photos of 70 people allegedly involved in December 15 incident

The police have also released phone numbers where people can share information about these suspects. (Image: ANI)

The Delhi Police has released photos of 70 people for their alleged involvement in the violence during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests near Jamia Millia Islamia university on December 15 last.

The Delhi Police further added that any information regarding the persons would be rewarded. According to police, these individuals were inlvolved in the violence. The police have also released phone numbers where people can share information about these suspects. The phone numbers are: 011-23013918 and 9750871252.

On December 15, 2019, the police had entered the Jamia Milia Islamia varsity campus and used force against students after their protest turned violent.

According to PTI, a total of two cases have been lodged in connection with the protest near the Jamia campus. Out of the two cases, one was filed at Jamia Nagar police station under different sections of IPC for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty. Another case was filed at New Friends Colony police station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting, arson, unlawful assembly and damage to public property.

Currently, both the cases are being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, one of the students who suffered an injury in violence during a protest at the varsity has moved the Delhi High Court. The student has sought a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the entire incident. During the protest last month, the student lost vision in one eye and is now battling to save sight in the other.

In his petition before the court, the student has sought compensation according to his qualifications, for the injury suffered, and also registration of a complaint against the police personnel involved in the incident.