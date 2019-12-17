Jamia violence: 10 arrested for Sunday night clashes, none of them students, says Home Ministry

Police personnel outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University as students stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill. (PTI Photo)

Jamia Violence latest news: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested at least 10 people in connection with Sunday’s violence in Jamia Nagar. None of those arrested are students, the Union Home Ministry said, adding that no bullets were fired by the Delhi Police in their attempt to control the violence. “More anti-social elements being tracked,” news agency ANI quoted a statement from the Home Ministry, as saying.

Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area had turned into a warzone on December 16 evening when a peaceful protest by students against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. The violent clashes between the protesters and the police continued for hours. At least four DTC buses, numerous private vehicles were torched by the mob. Several students and some cops were also reported to have been injured in the incident.

While several students alleged that they were thrashed by the brutally thrashed by the police after they barged inside the Jamia university, the Delhi Police claimed that they only acted to control the situation.

“Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students. We only acted to control the situation,” DCP (South East Delhi) Chinmaya Biswal told ANI. Ever since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, last week, violent protests have erupted in the North East, West Bengal and Delhi. Students in several universities across the country have been holding agitations against the new law.