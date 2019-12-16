Jamia V-C seeks high-level probe, to file FIR against Delhi Police entry in campus

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar (ANI)

Citizenship Amemndment Act protest: A day after reports of Delhi Police entering premises of Jamia Millia University, the varsity today announced that it would file an FIR against the Delhi Police in the matter. It added that while the property can be rebuilt, but the trauma that students went through could not be compensated.

“We will file an FIR against the Police entry on the university campus. One can build the property again, but you cannot compensate for the things students of the university had to go through. We want a high-level probe,” Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said in a press conference on Monday.

Appealing not to believe in rumours, she added, “There was a lot of property damage in the University. How can it be compensated? There has been an emotional loss also. Sunday’s incident was very unfortunate. I appeal to people not to believe in rumours.”

Rejecting reports of the death of two students, she added that none of the students of university have died.

The vice-chancellor also pointed out that around 200 people have been injured in the clashes, of which many were students of the university.

University Registrar AP Siddiqui, who was also at the university, when asked whether the police opened fire inside the university campus, said that a university official spoke to the Joint Commissioner of Police and other senior cops and they have denied this rumour.

“Lot of rumours are being floated on social media. We can’t confirm or deny all of them,” Siddique added on reports of police entering mosque at the campus. On Sunday, violence broke out between protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police, following which a couple of buses were set afire. Some students and cops were also injured in the incident. The university’s students’ group has claimed it has nothing to do with the violence, alleging that “local elements” joined the protest, disrupting it.