Jamia V-C: Delhi Police entered campus without permission, will start filing FIRs from Tuesday

Jamia violence: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said that the Delhi Police had entered the campus without taking permission from the administration on December 15. She said that the process of filing FIR against police will start from tomorrow (Tuesday). “Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow,” Akhtar said while speaking to students.

Akhtar was referring to the police crackdown on students following the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The incident happened on December 15 when the Delhi Police entered the campus in late night and thrashed students who were suspected to be involved in the violent protests during the day. The administration claimed that the police entered the library and hostels, and beat up innocent students.

The police, however, justified their actions saying that they entered the campus while chasing some students who were involved in vandalism and violent protests. The Jamia administration refuted the claims, saying that the people who had indulged in violence were not from university but from neighboring areas. Even then, the V-C had said that she would file case the police that entered the campus without informing the administration.

A day after the incident, the administration sought a thorough probe into the entry of police and their alleged assault on students. Today, a section of students gheraoed the vice-chancellor and asked her whether the administer has taken any action against Delhi Police. Responding to agitated crowed, Akhtar said that she would start filing cases from Tuesday.