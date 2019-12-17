Jamia, AMU protest Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas against alleged police atrocities on students

Jamia, Aligarh protests Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas against police atrocities today.

The Supreme Court will hear pleas on Tuesday which have alleged police atrocities on students holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamial Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that it will hear the matter on Tuesday and also took serious note of the rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the law. The top court said that this must stop immediately. A group of lawyers led by senior advocate Indira Jaising and Collin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before the court urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged violence unleashed against students who are holding protest against the Act. The violence started on Sunday after a group of protestors torched public buses and clashed with police in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi. Police had to firing tear gas shells and detained over 50 students. After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha, the states in North East erupted in uncontrolled protests, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places. Assam, Meghalaya and other neighbouring states have been witnessing one of the most intense protests by the public. The burning and flames have reached other parts of the country including the national capital.

