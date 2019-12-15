Jamia students, locals protest against citizenship law, block road in Delhi

he varsity had turned into a battlefield on Friday with the students and the police clashing after the protesters wanted to march to the Parliament against the contentious amendment to the Act. (IE photo)

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protested at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on Sunday against the amended Citizenship Act. Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that vehicle movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration.

The demonstrators blocked Mathura Road opposite New Friends Colony, the traffic police said. Traffic from Badarpur and Ashram Chowk was diverted to alternative routes due to the road blockade. The varsity had turned into a battlefield on Friday with the students and the police clashing after the protesters wanted to march to the Parliament against the contentious amendment to the Act.