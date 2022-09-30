Jamia student shot at inside Delhi hospital following campus clash

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia was shot at outside the emergency ward at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital on Thursday night, triggering panic in the area. According to the police, the shooting incident came following a fight that began at the university campus earlier in the day.

The victim, identified as Nauman Ali, suffered a superficial injury to his scalp and has since been declared fit to record his statement. Nauman was visiting a friend admitted to the hospital and was being treated for a head injury he suffered during the fight between two groups of students at the Jamia library earlier in the evening.

The accused has been identified Zalal, also a student from Jamia. According to the police, Zalal arrived at the hospital with his friends and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward.

In a statement issued later, the Holy Family hospital said that there was a clash between two groups in the locality, and some injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency.

“One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control,” the hospital said in a statement.

The victim Nauman Ali, is stable and has been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said, adding that a team is inspecting the scene of the crime.

