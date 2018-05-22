Jamia Millia University’s official website hacked, flashes ‘Happy Birthday Pooja’

The official website of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia was hacked late midnight on Tuesday. On visiting the website of the central university — https://jmi.ac.in/, the visitors are shown a birthday message written on the homepage, which read, “Happy Birthday Pooja. Your Love.”

News agency ANI reported that no person or group has so far claimed the responsibility for hacking the website. The website was restored later after administration noticed it. The university is yet to make any comment on the incident, it said. Jamia Millia Islamia was established in 1920 during British rule. It was accorded Central status in 1988 by an act of the Parliament.

Several instances of hacking of government websites have been a cause of concern for the government. Earlier in April, the official website of the Supreme Court was allegedly hacked by a Brazilian hacking group. The message flashed all over it read “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam.” Earlier this year, websites of crucial Home, Defence, Law and Labour came under a suspected cyber attack. However, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team had claimed that websites wet down due to a technical configuration issue.

Between 2013 and 2016, more than 700 websites of the government have been hacked by different hackers or groups. In January last year, the official website of National Security Guard (NSG) was also reportedly hacked.

According to the Home Ministry data, a total of 199 government websites were hacked in the country in 2016. According to a reply submitted by KJ Alphons, MoS for Electronics and IT, in the Lok Sabha in March this year, over 22,000 Indian websites, including 114 government portals were hacked between April 2017 and January 2018. A total number of 493 affected websites were used for malware propagation, he had informed.