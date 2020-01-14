Jamia Millia Islamia VC Najma Akhtar meets Delhi Police Commissioner over police action on campus last month

Published: January 14, 2020 5:59:18 PM

On Monday, Akhtar had said the varsity administration will "explore the possibility" of moving court for registration of an FIR against "police brutality" on the campus after hundreds of angry students gheraoed her office demanding action against the Delhi Police.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the police action on campus last month, officials said. Akhtar met Patnaik and other senior police officials.

On Monday, Akhtar had said the varsity administration will “explore the possibility” of moving court for registration of an FIR against “police brutality” on the campus after hundreds of angry students gheraoed her office demanding action against the Delhi Police.

On December 15, as violence over the citizenship amendment act flared up, police personnel entered the campus and cracked down on students.

