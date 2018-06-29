Jamia Millia Islamia rolls back hostel curfew timings to 9 PM, says students can’t protest move

Jamia Millia Islamia issued a new ‘Hostel Manual’ for the Hall of Girls’ Residence that also includes restrictions on students taking leaves from the hostel and late nights on weekdays.

One of the country’s premier academic institutions Jamia Millia Islamia again finds itself amidst a controversy over the hostel curfew timings. The university has rolled back the curfew timings to 9 pm, just three months after it had extended it from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, The Indian Express reported. Authorities have also disallowed protests against hostel rules and regulations. Moreover, the university also issues a new ‘Hostel Manual’ for the Hall of Girls’ Residence that, apart from mentioning the new curfew time, also includes restrictions on students taking leaves from the hostel and late nights on weekdays.

The new rules further require students to submit a copy of air or rail tickets if they take outstation leaves. The point to be noted is that such rules haven’t been issued for the men’s hostel, where such leave regulations and curfews are not operational.

A Jamia spokesperson was quoted as saying by IE that the decision to roll back curfew timing to 9 pm was taken after many parents complained about safety issues, and did not want their children to be out till 10.30 pm. He added that the 9 pm curfew timing is quite generous and it is far more relaxed than other girls’ hostels like in Indraprastha College (IP) and Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Jamia Millia Islamia has said that students who don’t want any restrictions are free to seek accommodation elsewhere.

Apart from the new rules, a clause in the hostel Manual stating, “I will not indulge in any protest or signature campaign against hostel rules, regulations or timing” has been added to the undertaking that is meant to be signed by women students applying for hostel seats. The Jamia spokesperson said that this was done because the protests are disruptive, and other students cannot study because of the activity of a handful of students.

Many female students claim that rules which were relaxed after protests in March have been enforced again, which includes the need to submit a ‘leave proforma’ 24 hours in advance.

In March this year, Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the curfew timing from 8 pm to 10.30 pm for women residing in the college hostel. The protest against the rule broke out when a hosteler from the Hall of Girls Residence was allegedly not allowed to collect food she had ordered because of the curfew timing.