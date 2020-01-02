Jamia Millia Islamia clarification: No varsity student died due to injuries sustained during anti-CAA protests

Published: January 2, 2020 3:51:16 PM

According to Ahmad Azeem, Public relations officer of the varsity, they have been informed by the Proctor's office that the deceased was not a student of the varsity.

A fake news is circulating in social media that a boy named Abdurrahman/Obaidurrahman died of injuries inflicted upon him by tear gas shell during protest on 15th December 2019, was student of Jamia.

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday rejected reports that one of their students succumbed to injuries sustained during the protests against the amended citizenship law. There were reports doing the rounds that a student had died during the police action in the protests on December 15. However, the hospital, where he was admitted, said that the deceased was not a protester and had died due to chicken pox.

According to Ahmad Azeem, Public relations officer of the varsity, they have been informed by the Proctor’s office that the deceased was not a student of the varsity. “A fake news is circulating in social media that a boy named Abdurrahman/Obaidurrahman died of injuries inflicted upon him by tear gas shell during protest on 15th December 2019, was student of Jamia. “JMI would like to clarify that he was not our student. We do not know what is the cause of his death,” Azeem said.

Sources said he was preparing for entrance exams and staying in the area near the university.

