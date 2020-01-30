CAA protest LIVE: Jamia student injured after man opens fire at protesters, shouts ‘Yeh lo azaadi’

  1. Home
Updated:Jan 30, 2020 3:25:12 pm

Jamia University protest LIVE: One person was injured when an unidentified man opened fire in Jamia area of Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The incident is believed to have taken place in front of the police personnel. The entire incident occurred in the presence of media. Police said that the man has been detained and they are verifying his identity. Police said that heavy contingent of officials has been deployed in the entire vicinity. Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC from Jamia to Raj Ghat. The suspect is believed to have shouted “Yeh lo Azadi” while pointing his gun at the protesters.

    15:22 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    I'm sure govt will address concerns of its citizens, says British High Commissioner

    British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith: "We have noted what government has said. Protests happen in every democracy. I'm sure the government will address the concerns of its citizens, regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."

    15:18 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Anti-CAA protest: Shadaab Farooqi admitted to hospital, safe

    Anti-CAA protest: The student injured after a man brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area. He has been admitted to a hospital. The man who had opened fire has been taken into police custody and is being questioned.

    15:10 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Shadaab Farooqi, the student injured in shooting, sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre

    Jamia University PRO: 'Shadaab Farooqi, the student who was injured in the shooting, has been sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre because it's the medico-legal case. The attacker suddenly appeared and challenged the protesters and shot. It just happened in 30-40 seconds...later he was taken into custody. Police were there, there were informed about the peace march that was to take place. Now it is for them to probe what exactly happened at the site.'

    14:56 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    'Govt least bothered': Congress attacks BJP over CAA-NRC

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says the government is least bothered about the people protesting on streets over CAA-NRC. This shows their (Centre's) arrogance. They are not bothered about farmers too. The opposition wants that these issues be discussed too and the government should be sensitive about it."

    14:29 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Anti-CAA protest: Man who opened fire in Jamia taken into custody

    Jamia shooting: Man, who brandished the gun and opened fire in Jamia area, has been taken into custody. He is being questioned. The injured said to be a student, has been admitted to a hospital. The investigation is underway. 

    14:16 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Watch: Man brandishes gun in Jamia area

    The man who opened fire has been detained. According to multiple reports, he pointed the gun towards the anti-CAA protesters and shouted "ye lo azadi".

    14:15 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Jamia firing: Unidentified man opens fire in Jamia area, one injured

    One person was injured when an unidentified man opened fire in Jamia area of Delhi on Thursday afternoon. THe man who opened fire has been detained. Police said thay are trying to establish his identity.

