CAA protest LIVE: Jamia student injured after man opens fire at protesters, shouts ‘Yeh lo azaadi’

Jamia University protest LIVE: One person was injured when an unidentified man opened fire in Jamia area of Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The incident is believed to have taken place in front of the police personnel. The entire incident occurred in the presence of media. Police said that the man has been detained and they are verifying his identity. Police said that heavy contingent of officials has been deployed in the entire vicinity. Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC from Jamia to Raj Ghat. The suspect is believed to have shouted “Yeh lo Azadi” while pointing his gun at the protesters.