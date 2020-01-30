Jamia firing: Congress, AAP say accused motivated by Anurag Thakur’s ‘inflammatory’ speech

One person was injured when a man opened fire in Jamia area of Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Gopal.

The shocking incident of a man opening fire at protesters during an anti-CAA march near the Jamia Milia Islamia university, injuring a student of the university, has shifted the narrative of the Delhi Assembly elections. The Congress party on Thursday alleged that the man, identified as Rambhakt Gopal of Uttar Pradesh, who opened fire in Jamia area of Delhi was motivated by BJP leader Anurag Thakur. The party said that the man was motivated by BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s speech where he raised slogans which translated to shoot the traitors. The grand old party also demanded that Thakur be arrested.

“What kind of police force is Amit Shah running? Delhi police is standing idly by as a man shoots at peaceful protestors. Is this what BJP leaders like MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur intended? Creating an armed militia of radicalised youth,” the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

The Congress’ reaction comes after a man opened fire in the Jamia area of Delhi. One Jamia student was injured in the incident. The entire incident was caught on camera. He was immediately detained by the police.

The injured student suffered injuries in his left hand. His condition is said to be stable.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur is accused of delivering an inflammatory speech during an election rally in Delhi. The Election Commission has prohibited him from campaigning in Delhi for 72-hour.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too blamed the BJP for the Jamia firing incident. Party leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the accused was inspired by hate speeches of BJP leaders.

“Home Minister Amit Shah wants to disturb environment of Delhi. First, they made their leaders give instigating speeches. BJP can see defeat in Delhi elections, this conspiracy was hatched out of that fear. Home Minister is conspiring to postpone polls,” Sanjay Singh said.