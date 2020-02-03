Jamia firing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims conspiracy by BJP to threaten protesters

Jamia firing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Delhi Police which reports to the Home Ministry is doing nothing.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has blamed BJP for the Jamia firing incident last night. He alleged that the firing incident near Jamia University in Delhi was a conspiracy by the BJP to scare people who are protesting against the citizenship law.

“It is a conspiracy by the ruling party to scare and threaten protesters. The ruling party’s goons are doing such things and the government is silent,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury also questioned the role of Delhi Police which directly reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah. The Berhampore MP said that the police in the national capital is merely a silent spectator and accused it of not taking actions.

“Delhi Police is under Union Home Ministry, still they are not doing anything,” he added.

Two unidentified persons reportedly opened fire outside gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night. No one was injured in the incident. As per reports, the miscreants were on a red scooty and one of them was wearing a red jacket. The incident took place around 11.30 PM. The incident on Sunday night triggered panic in the area.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said officials were verifying the details and have registered a case after two unidentified persons.

This was the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week. Earlier on Thursday, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Nagar. Two days later, a 25-year-old man fired two rounds in air in Shaheen Bagh.