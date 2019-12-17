Jamia, AMU violence: Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas, directs petitioners to approach high courts

Students of Jamia university in Delhi protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI Photo)

Jamia AMU CAA protests Latest News: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a series of petitions against the police action on students at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The top court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told the petitioners to approach the respective high courts.

“We don’t want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first,” the Supreme Court said, adding that a High Court can appoint committees for fact-finding.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior lawyers Indira Jaising and Colin Gonsalves said that the students were attacked by the police. To this, the CJI responded saying that no illegal activities can be allowed, but refused to restrain the police from any action required to put an end to all such activities.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the court that not a single student has been arrested and that claims of them being denied medical help were nothing but ‘rumours’.

“Over 20 cars and four-wheelers set on fire, 67 people injured including students and other miscreants, 31 police personnel injured. But not one student has been arrested,” SG Mehta informed the top court. CJI Bobde had on Monday said that ‘rioting’ by students must stop.

The Delhi Police has been accused of using force while trying to control the protest by students in Jamia Nagar on Sunday evening. The cops had to resort to lathi-charge and use teargas shells as the violent mob set afire four DTC buses and several private vehicles in the area. The police had also entered the Jamia university campus and videos circulated on social media showed tear gas shells being fired inside the institution’s library. Several students and a few police personnel were in the rioting which continued for hours.