Jamaat-e-Islami ban: Mehbooba Mufti terms MHA move as muscular approach to a political issue

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 4:28 PM

"Democracy is a battle of ideas, crackdown followed by banning of Jammat Islami (JK) is condemnable, another example of high handedness and muscular approach of GOI to deal with political issue of J&k," the former chief minister said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Friday condemned the Centre’s decision to ban the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was another example of “muscular approach” of the central government to deal with a political issue of the state.

Also read| Modi government’s track record best in dealing with terror since independence: Amit Shah

The Centre Thursday banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was “in close touch” with militant outfits and is expected to “escalate secessionist movement” in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

