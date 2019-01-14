Jallikattu 2019: Tighter norms for bull-taming festival this year to avoid any untoward incident

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 12:28 PM

Ahead of the traditional sport, the state government has come up with a set of stringent rules and regulations

Source: IE

The controversial sport of Jallikattu is set to begin in the Avaniyapuram village of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

Ahead of the traditional sport, the state government has come up with a set of stringent rules and regulations to make sure that the participants and authorities enjoy it without any untoward incidences.

According to news agency ANI, one of the rules will be to get tokens issued after medical check-ups and proof verification for all the bulls that participate in the Jallikattu festival so that they can be regularised. Bull owners have been flocking the district authorities camps to get necessary certificates and tokens for their bulls.

In addition to registration and a cap on the number of participants taking part in the ‘jallikattu’ (bull taming) sport, this year’s event would also have a ‘group stage-and-a-final’, reported the Times of India.

Preparations are underway for the sport which will take place on the occasion of Pongal in January this week.

Jallikattu has been a controversial sport as many injuries and deaths including the bulls as well as participants have been reported. Between 2008 and 2014, 43 humans and 4 bulls were killed in Jallikattu and in 2017, there were 23 deaths besides 2,500 human injuries and several injuries to the bulls, as per People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA India) cited by The Hindu.

Animal welfare organizations have repeatedly appealed for a ban on the sport, which had resulted in the court banning it numerous times over the past few years. With protest from the people against the ban, however, a new ordinance was passed in 2017 to allow the sport to continue.

