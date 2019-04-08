British government to express ‘deep regret’ for Amritsar massacre: Report

Troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, had fired on civilians who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh for a peaceful protest on April 13, 1919. (The Indian Express)

UK Ministers are likely to issue a statement of ‘deep regret’ for Amritsar massacre in which hundreds of unarmed civilians were killed by the British Indian Army, Daily Mail reported. The incident happened 100 years ago on April 13 when thousands of civilians had assembled for a peaceful protest against illegal arrests of Indian leaders. However, British troops opened fire leaving 379 people dead and thousands injured.

So far, no formal apology has come from the UK. But the UK government is set to use a Commons debate on Tuesday to formally show its remorse in an attempt to improve Anglo-Indian relations, the report said. Conservative MP Bob Blackman has tabled the debate, the report said. It has also been reported that Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is likely to visit India to make a formal apology for the devasting incident.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh raids: I-T recovers Rs 14.6 crore cash on second day

Expressing his views on the issue, Minister of State in the Foreign Office Mark Field has reportedly told the Sunday Times: “There is increasingly strong recognition that a formal acknowledgment of deep regret is important’.” In 2013, UK Prime Minister David Cameron had visited Amritsar but did not offer an apology for the horrific incident. He called it a ‘deeply shameful event in British history’.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that some expression of regret by Britishers would help bring closure to the Amritsar massacre. He, however, said that he was only expressing his personal views. While speaking to PTI, the minister said few people with machine guns trained their guns on innocent people who had gathered there.

“It showed up the real character of British colonialism and the colonial rule. I think some expression of regret…I don’t know what form it takes, it’s not my job. But as a proud Sikh and as a very proud Indian for anyone who has read about this tragedy, I think some expression of regret will help in getting closure on this,” he said.